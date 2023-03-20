Red Bull dominated the second Formula One Grand Prix of the season in Jeddah on Sunday as Sergio Perez, who started from pole position, won, while team-mate Max Verstappen charged through the field from 15th to finish second. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who started on the front row but was hit with a five-second penalty during the race, finished a distant third in his Aston Martin. He was closely followed by the Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull pair reversed their finishing positions in the season-opening Bahrain GP. Verstappen, who was halted by mechanical problems in qualifying, held on to the championship lead by picking up an extra point for driving the fastest circuit of the race in his 50th and last lap.

