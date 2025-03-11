Driver Kush Maini on Tuesday was picked as a Reserve and Test driver by Formula One team Alpine. Following the announcement by Alpine, Kush became the third Indian driver to join a F1 team, joining the elite company of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok. Kush, who is part of Alpine's academy, joins a big pool of Test and Reserve drivers, including the likes of Franco Colapinto, Ryo Hirakawa and Paul Aron. Australian rookie Jack Doohan will race for Alpine this season, alongside French veteran Pierre Gasly.

"Kush Maini. 2025 Test and Reserve Driver. We're delighted to announce, our Alpine Academy driver extends his role to join our pool of Test and Reserve Drivers for the 2025 season," Alpine made the announcement through a social media post.

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team is pleased to announce Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini will join the team's pool of Test and Reserve Drivers for the 2025 season," Alpine said in an official statement.

"As Test and Reserve Driver, Kush's duties will involve offering valuable support to the team's car development and set-up objectives using the driver-in-loop simulator at Enstone, as well as participating in its TPC Programme aimed at improving skills at the wheel of a contemporary, modern Formula One car."

"The 24-year-old Indian driver from Karnataka, joined the Alpine Academy in October 2023 ahead of the 2024 season and has since competed in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, scoring five podiums including a victory in Hungary," the statement added.

Kush Maini, Academy and Test & Reserve Driver, BWT Alpine Formula One Team: "I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula One Team this season. Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support. I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula One machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I'm very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia."

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director: "We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush's role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season. Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season."

Last year, Kush Maini finished 13th in the drivers' standings in his second Formula 2 season. Kush's former Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto won the F2 Championship last season, and he was picked by Kick Sauber-Ferrari F1 team for the upcoming season.

Kush will continue to participate in the Alpine's Testing of Previous Cars [TPC] Programme, while also competing in the 2025 FIA Formula 2 Championship with DAMS.