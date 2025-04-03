McLaren's championship leader Lando Norris said Thursday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix that it was "our turn" to have Formula One's best car. McLaren have been the team to beat so far this season, with Norris winning the opening Australian Grand Prix before teammate Oscar Piastri led him in a one-two finish in China. Red Bull have dominated F1 in recent years, with Max Verstappen winning the drivers' championship for the past four seasons. Britain's Norris believes McLaren are now faster and he intends to prove it again this weekend at Suzuka.

"Do I agree we have the best car? Yes, and it's nice to say that," said the 25-year-old, who has never won in Japan.

"We've not had that before in Formula One. Max has had his time of having the best car by a long way and now it's our chance, it's our turn."

Norris leads Verstappen in the championship standings by eight points, with Piastri in fourth place behind Mercedes' George Russell.

McLaren are one of the few teams at the front of the grid who did not make any driver changes ahead of the new season.

Norris said the chemistry between he and the Australian Piastri gives them an advantage over their rivals.

"I would never put myself on any pedestal ever, but how we work as a team, I do think is better than every other team," said Norris.

"How we push each other and get more out of one another as two drivers, I also agree we're better than any other team."

Verstappen has won the Japanese Grand Prix for the last three years and led then-teammate Sergio Perez in a one-two finish at Suzuka last season.

"I think if you go back one year ago, Red Bull were still a lot further ahead than we are now," he said.

"The fact that they had two drivers up there, dominating, they were a lot further ahead than we are now.

"So I think we're doing a very good job, and I feel like people are talking about us a lot more now."

