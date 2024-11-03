Max Verstappen won a chaotic, rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, roaring back from 17th on the grid to reignite his push for a fourth successive world title.

The Red Bull driver came home ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who benefitted when the race was earlier red-flagged, with title rival and pole-sitter Lando Norris only managing a sixth-place finish in his McLaren.

Victory was Verstappen's first in a grand prix since Spain in June and he now boasts a 62-point lead in the championship with three races left in the season.

"You know what that is? Simply lovely," said Verstappen on the team radio as he crossed the finish line.

George Russell was fourth in a Mercedes with Charles Leclerc fifth in a Ferrari while McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh.

Yuki Tsunoda of RB Racing was eighth with teammate Liam Lawson in ninth and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton filling out the top 10.

