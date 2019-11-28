 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Formula 1

"Lewis Hamilton Isn't All To Blame For Brazil Crash," Says Alex Albon

Updated: 28 November 2019 23:51 IST

Lewis Hamilton accepted the blame and apologised to Alex Albon who finished outside the top ten for the first time since he joined Red Bull mid-season.

"Lewis Hamilton Isn
Lewis Hamilton finished 3rd at Sao Paulo, but was relegated to 7th after being penalised. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton sent Red Bull new boy Alex Albon a private message that helped to console him after their collision in Brazil cost the Thai driver his maiden Formula One podium finish. The London-born Albon, who is in his rookie season, told reporters Thursday that he did not blame the six-time world champion entirely for the crash that cost him his top-three spot.

"Lewis isn't all to blame," said Albon. "There are things I can always do to avoid things like that, but, of course, it was nice what he said.

"He sent me a couple of messages as well. So, all's very good."

Hamilton finished third on the road at Sao Paulo, but was relegated to seventh after being penalised for the clash. 

He accepted the blame and apologised to Albon who finished outside the top ten for the first time since he joined Red Bull mid-season.

"It was disappointing at the time, but, on reflection, it was a good weekend for me," added Albon. 

"It was one of the first few times, after Mexico as well, where I could mix it with the big boys and there were more positives than negatives.

"In the end, it was just one little crash that kind of ruined the race for me, but on reflection it was a good weekend. The overtaking is there, but most of it has been from coming through the pack with having a bad qualifying or penalties."

Albon's maturity has earned him the second seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year, the team confirmed earlier this month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Red Bull Racing Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Formula 1
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton sent Red Bull new boy Alex Albon a private message
  • The London-born Alex Albon is in his rookie season
  • Albon's maturity has earned him the second seat alongside Max Verstappen
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.