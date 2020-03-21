 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Goes Into Self-Isolation, Says "Will Not Get Tested For Coronavirus"

Updated: 21 March 2020 18:01 IST

Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him.

Lewis Hamilton Goes Into Self-Isolation, Says "Will Not Get Tested For Coronavirus"
Lewis Hamilton has been in isolation since last Friday. © AFP

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating but will not get tested for coronavirus as others need attention more than him. The 35-year-old Briton said he decided to self-isolate because he had been at the same function in London that actor Idris Elba and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau attended earlier this month. Elba and Gregoire-Trudeau subsequently both tested positive for COVID-19. "I want to let you know that I am doing well," Hamilton said in a statement.

"There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all."

Hamilton has been in isolation since last Friday. 

The start of the Formula One season has been wiped away by the pandemic with races in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain shelved and the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco cancelled.

A season which should have started in Melbourne on March 14 will now not start until Azerbaijan on June 7 at the earliest.

Formula One's British-based teams are also hoping to contribute away from the track.

They are working on a plan to manufacture medical equipment needed to fight the coronavirus which up to Friday night had claimed 177 victims in the United Kingdom with the numbers infected set to top 4,000.

The British government and health authorities need more ventilators in intensive care units to deal with respiratory problems caused by the illness.

Formula One teams have engineering capabilities that could speed up the production of the units.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mercedes Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Formula 1
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating
  • The start of the Formula One season has been wiped away by coronavirus
  • The F1 season should have started in Melbourne on March 14
Related Articles
"Cash Is King": Lewis Hamilton Slams Plans To Hold Australian GP Despite Coronavirus
"Cash Is King": Lewis Hamilton Slams Plans To Hold Australian GP Despite Coronavirus
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
Lewis Hamilton Shrugs Off Mercedes Early Finish As Sebastian Vettel Sets Top Time
Lewis Hamilton Shrugs Off Mercedes' Early Finish As Sebastian Vettel Sets Top Time
Lewis Hamilton And Lionel Messi Win Laureus Sportsman Of The Year Award
Lewis Hamilton And Lionel Messi Win Laureus Sportsman Of The Year Award
Ferrari CEO Admits To "Conversations" With Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari CEO Admits To "Conversations" With Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.