 
don't
miss
All Sports
Formula 1
Formula 1

Jolyon Palmer Stays on at Renault For 2017

Updated: 10 November 2016 09:15 IST

Jolyon Palmer joined Renault's predecessor Lotus in 2015 as their third driver and did enough to earn a place on the grid this season where he has started 18 races so far, earning his first point at Malaysia.

Jolyon Palmer Stays on at Renault For 2017
Jolyon Palmer will driver for Renault in 2017 too. © Renault Sport Formula One Team/Facebook

Paris:

Renault confirmed on Wednesday they would retain Britain's Jolyon Palmer for the 2017 Formula One season where he will partner the recently-recruited Nico Hulkenberg.

Palmer joined Renault's predecessor Lotus in 2015 as third driver and did enough to earn a place on the grid this season where he has started 18 races so far earning his first point at Malaysia.

The 2014 GP2 series champion said he would take the opportunity as a challenge to improve despite scoring just one point in 2016 compared to current teammate Kevin Magnussen's seven.

"I'm over the moon to be racing with Renault Sport Formula One Team for a second season and I can't wait to reward the team's faith in me on track," said Palmer.

"I share the excitement of the team looking to 2017 and our new car.

"It's been a steep learning curve driving in Formula 1 and I know that I am performing better than ever, and that there's still more to come," said Palmer, the son of former F1 driver and race circuit owner Jonathan Palmer.

Renault Sport's racing chairman Jerome Stoll said the English driver's enthusiasm and desire to improve were the key factors in the French outfit's decision to retain his services.



Topics : Formula 1 Renault Jolyon Palmer
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jolyon Palmer has been confirmed by Renault for 2017
  • 2016 is his debut season in Formula 1
  • He earned his 1 and only point in Malaysia
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.