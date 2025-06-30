Formula 1 and the FIA have officially unveiled the pre-season testing schedule for the 2026 campaign, setting the stage for what promises to be an intriguing year of fresh regulations and fierce competition. In preparation for the new season, teams will get three crucial opportunities to fine-tune their machinery, starting with a private test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 26 to 30. "Formula 1 and the FIA are today announcing the 2026 pre-season testing dates. In 2026, there will be three tests: Test one will be a private test and will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between January 26–30.

"Test two will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit between February 11–13. Test three will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit between February 18–20," FIA said in a statement.

This closed-door session is expected to provide teams with a chance to gather vital early data on their radically redesigned 2026 cars.

The action will then shift to the Middle East, where the Bahrain International Circuit will host two official tests under the watchful eyes of fans and media. The first Bahrain test runs from February 11 to 13, followed by a final tune-up from February 18 to 20 at the same venue.

These sessions will offer the final glimpse of form before the season-opener in Australia, scheduled for March 6-8 at Melbourne's Albert Park.

In addition to confirming the testing programme, Formula 1 also announced a tweak to the 2026 race calendar. Following a request from local organisers and government authorities, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will now take place on Saturday, September 26 instead of the originally planned Sunday, September 27.

The shift accommodates a national day celebration, with the entire event schedule moving forward by one day. All teams have been notified of the change, giving them ample time to adjust their plans for what is shaping up to be a busy and unpredictable season.