Max Verstappen insisted on Thursday that Christian Horner's shock departure as team boss of Red Bull will have no impact on his future plans. The four-time world champion, who has been linked with a move to Mercedes next year, suggested that he expects to stay with Red Bull until the conclusion of his current contract in 2028. Speaking to reporters in the paddock ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, one of his 'home' races as he was born in Belgium and his mother is Belgian, the 27-year-old Dutchman said he was concerned only with improving the speed and performance of his car. The rest, he said, was not of great interest to him, adding that past tensions between Horner and his father Jos Verstappen had no bearing on decisions about his future.

Asked if Horner's exit after 20 years as team boss made it more probable that he would stay at Red Bull next year, Verstappen said: "No, it doesn't. Not really."

He said the well-publicised discord between his father and Horner was never a problem.

"People can have a difference of opinion and I expect that to happen because if everyone agrees, there is a problem.

"You need to have differences in opinion. Now, we will work in a different direction and I am excited about it and I don't think it will matter at all for the decision over my future.

"The only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can and try and be more competitive this year, a little bit, but for sure with the new regulations next year."

Verstappen had earlier welcomed the appointment of Frenchman Laurent Mekies, promoted from junior team Racing Bulls, as Horner's successor and clearly sensed that it could usher in a stronger technical and engineering focus at the team.

He gave an oblique response when asked if he had a decision to make about his future.

"There is also the possibility of not waking up tomorrow and so there is no driving.

"Life is unpredictable and, in general, I am happy with where I am at…

"The target was that when I signed my deal, I would drive here until the end of my career."

Verstappen will be hoping to end the speculation and give both the team and new boss Mekies a boost with a convincing performance this weekend on his favourite circuit.

The Dutchman finds himself in the unaccustomed position of third in the drivers' standings, behind leader Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, both of McLaren.