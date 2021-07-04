Story ProgressBack to home
Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins, Lewis Hamilton Fourth
Red Bull's Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third as Hamilton had to settle for fourth. The race was watched by Formula One's first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck.
More to follow...
