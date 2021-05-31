Story ProgressBack to home
Zinedine Zidane Says Quit Real Madrid Because Of Club's Lack Of "Faith"
Zinedine Zidane said he resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him.
Zinedine Zidane wrote an open letter, explaining his decision to leave Real Madrid.© AFP
Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday.
"I'm leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.
