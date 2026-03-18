Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) has advanced to the Final Round of the AIFF Under-18 Elite League 2025–26 after a solid showing in the Zonal Round, with local talents from Zawar contributing significantly to the Academy's achievement. ZFA has enjoyed an impressive zonal round campaign so far, securing 11 wins from 14 matches, along with two draws and only one defeat, to comfortably confirm a spot in the Final Round. The Academy's home record has been particularly notable, remaining unbeaten in all seven home matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding none. The zonal round, which began in November 2025, follows a home-and-away format where each team faces the other twice.

Himesh Meena from Zawar is a vital team member, having joined the Academy two years ago. After an injury in last season's Final Round of the national youth league that sidelined him for nearly four months, he has made a remarkable return this season. Mainly playing as a forward and also helping in midfield, he has become a key player, scoring important goals, connecting play, and setting up chances for others.

Two other promising players from Zawar -- Ritik Meena and Sahil Meena -- have also made significant progress this season by making their first team debuts in the AIFF Under-18 Elite League Zonal Round. Ritik, a forward, and Sahil, a defender, both began their football journey through the Zinc Football Community Schools programme and have advanced through Zinc Football's development pathway.

Hailing from modest origins, these three young footballers have instilled pride in their families and the broader football community in Zawar. Their development highlights the influence of the Zinc Football program, which actively supports local talent and provides opportunities for young players via the sport they love most. Additionally, Zawar continues to develop more talents in the Academy's senior team and the Under-15 girls team well.

Since its inception in 2018, Zinc Football Academy – an AIFF 3-star-rated Academy - has consistently developed players for India's age-group teams, enhancing the nation's talent pool. Following in the footsteps of Sahil Poonia, Mohammed Kaif, and Prem Hansdak, who have already represented the national team, the recent performances of goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar with the India Under-17 National team marked another proud milestone in the Academy's ongoing commitment to supporting Indian football's growth story. Recently, the organisation launched India's first residential football academy for girls, welcoming an inaugural batch of 20 girls from rural backgrounds.

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