Zinc Football Academy's historic campaign in the AIFF U-18 Elite League 2025-26 concluded with a 0-3 loss in the final against defending champions Punjab FC in Mahilpur, Punjab. Making their debut in the final, ZFA knew the challenge ahead would be immense... facing an experienced Punjab FC side in their home state. But true to their journey so far, the young boys stepped up and showed their mettle once again. The first half was a closely contested affair. ZFA matched the defending champions stride for stride, going neck-to-neck in an intense battle. Both teams played positive football, and the crowd witnessed a high-quality contest with chances at both ends.

However, the turning point came midway through the second half. Punjab FC struck twice in quick succession, scoring two goals in the span of just two minutes to take control of the match. The sudden shift in momentum proved decisive, and despite ZFA's efforts to respond, Punjab FC added a third goal later to seal the result.

The final whistle confirmed a 3-0 victory for Punjab FC. ZFA finish as runners-up. Deservedly, the second best Under-18 team in India.

While the result didn't go their way, this campaign will be remembered as a landmark in the Zawar-based Academy's journey. From reaching their first-ever semi-final to making it all the way to the final, the boys have set a new benchmark.

A special mention goes to goalkeeper Smarnik Thapa, who was adjudged Goalkeeper of the Tournament for his outstanding performances and match-winning heroics throughout the competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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