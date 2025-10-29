Saudi Arabia have been confirmed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, and are seemingly set to make grand preparations for the biggest football event on the planet. One of the most striking developments set to take place is the construction of the NEOM Stadium, which has been described by the Saudi Arabian government as the world's first "sky stadium". To be built in the planned smart city The Line, the NEOM Stadium will be constructed 1,150 ft (350 metres) above the ground, with an overall investment of USD 1 billion.

As revealed in the official Saudi Arabia World Cup bid, construction for the NEOM stadium is set to begin in 2027, with 2032 currently given as the expected year of completion. The NEOM Stadium will host matches in the group stage, Round of 32, Round of 16 and the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2034.

According to the official bid, the stadium will have a capacity of 46,000 and will be run on renewable energy generated mainly from solar and wind sources.

An aerial projection of how the stadium would look like has gone viral on social media.

Saudi Arabia plans to build Neom Stadium, a 350-meter-high, renewable-powered arena in The Line.



Set to open around 2032, it will host 2034 World Cup matches up to the quarterfinals.pic.twitter.com/wksOThHoLT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 28, 2025

The #NEOMStadium will be the most unique stadium in the world, over 350m above ground and seamlessly integrated into THE LINE.



It will feature cutting-edge innovations to enhance viewing and participation experiences.#WelcomeToSaudi34 #Saudi34 #NEOM @Saudi2034 pic.twitter.com/3ouxWUEnkV — NEOM (@NEOM) December 11, 2024

Further details about Saudi Arabia's construction plans for the NEOM Stadium have been reported by the Construction Review magazine, based on the Saudi Giga Projects Report.

The NEOM Stadium is set to be constructed using green revolution material, and will be equipped with state-of-the-art lighting, cooling and digital fan experience technology.

Once completed, the stadium will not only be a star attraction of the FIFA World Cup 2034, but also be the home of a professional football club in the Neom region. It is also planned to be used as a multipurpose arena for other sports, concerts and events, and will remain operational throughout the year.