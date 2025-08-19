Wolverhampton Wanderers have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Jackson Tchatchoua from Serie A side Hellas Verona on a five-year deal. The Belgium-born right-wing-back, whose deal includes a 12-month option, is a Cameroon international and joins after two years in the top tier of Italian football, where he was recognised as the fastest player in Serie A last season. “I feel good. I feel happy to be here and I'm excited. I spoke a little bit with the coach, but I'll speak more. The Premier League is one of my dreams and it's one step that I want to do in my life, and also the history of the club, the stadium, the fans, this convinced me,” said Tchatchoua.

The 23-year-old began his senior career with Charleroi in Belgium, debuting four years ago and even then, still a teenager, he was already operating as a wing-back and providing assists.

A first senior goal arrived away to Genk from the right, while his second came from the left against RFC Seraing, and showed the raw pace Tchatchoua possesses, as well as his versatility.

During his second season with Charleroi, Tchatchoua declared himself available for Cameroon and, having been called up to their under-23s group, made his senior debut in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in June 2024.

That international debut came as a Hellas Verona player, where he initially joined on loan. Tchatchoua claimed a debut assist against Frosinone and impressed enough against Italy's elite to earn a permanent move.

Last season, the youngster was a regular for club and country, playing 43 games in total as Verona retained their Serie A status and Cameroon booked their place in December's Africa Cup of Nations.

Last season, while playing for Verona, Tchatchoua was the winner of the inaugural Frecciarossa Speed Award. The award is named after a high-speed Italian train and was achieved when the Cameroonian hit a speed of 36.3km/h.