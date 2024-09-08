Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala turned on the style, laying on goals for each other, as a new-look Germany beat Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf on Saturday. The young forwards showed the future is bright for the football-mad nation after the retirements of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan. After 27 minutes, Wirtz found Musiala who squared for Niclas Fuellkrug to open the scoring.

Wirtz's long pass allowed Musiala to double Germany's lead in the second-half, with the Bayern Munich forward returning the favour with an assist shortly after.

Aleks Pavlovic scored with 13 minutes remaining -- his first goal in Germany colours -- before Kai Havertz won and converted a penalty with nine minutes remaining.

With Wirtz and Musiala both 21 and Havertz 25, the convincing win suggests Germany has the talent to overcome this summer's departures, two years out from the 2026 World Cup.

"It's fun to play with Flo (Wirtz)" Musiala told ZDF, adding "we need to keep building our chemistry, using every game."

"It's a lot of fun," Fuellkrug told ZDF. "I really enjoyed watching when Flo and Jamal got into it in the second half -- they're pretty hard to stop when they're like that.

"We're really lucky to have them in the team -- it's a gift. It'll be fun for every German fan watching in the next few years."

Advertisement

New captain Joshua Kimmich said "to start so dominantly and with such gravity -- I'm just proud of the team."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who on Friday doubled down on his publicly stated desire to win the next World Cup, praised the atmosphere in the camp.

"The chemistry is incredible and has been like that for three or four months -- and we'll need that if we want to fulfil our dreams."

Nagelsmann praised Wirtz and Musiala, saying "when both are up for it and they step on the gas, it's going to be tough.

Advertisement

"When they're on the pitch and they connect with each other, it's nice to watch."

- New-look Germany -

Former Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was asked to fill Kroos' boots, while goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen wore the Germany number one for the first time.

Unable to find a way to play the two forwards alongside each other at the Euros, Nagelsmann started both Fuellkrug and Havertz.

Yet to score since moving to West Ham in the summer, Fuellkrug gave Germany the lead after 27 minutes.

Wirtz found Musiala with a sublime chip, allowing the Bayern forward to square for Fuellkrug to score his 14th goal in 22 international matches.

Havertz missed two clear chances to close the opening half and Hungary were strong early in the second, until Wirtz unleashed Musiala on the counter to score after 58 minutes.

Musiala returned the favour just eight minutes later, cutting the ball for Wirtz who hit a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The goals opened the floodgates for the home side, with Aleks Pavlovic -- who missed Euro 2024 with illness -- scoring just before Havertz sealed the result from the spot.

Germany travel to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday, while Hungary host Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)