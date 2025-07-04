Wimbledon paid tribute to Diogo Jota after the Liverpool star's death as Portugal's Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon during his doubles match on Friday. Cabral was allowed to put the ribbon on his shirt sleeve for the second-round tie after the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to the Portugal forward. Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in northern Spain while travelling to catch a ferry to England ahead of the start of pre-season training. The accident came just days after Jota's wedding to Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children.

Cabral said he was driving to Wimbledon when he heard the news and praised Jota as "an idol, such an icon, such a good person".

"I know what he's been through, what he conquered through his career and through his life. So he's just very inspiring for me," he said after losing with Austrian partner Lucas Miedler against Czech duo Petr Nouza and Patrik Rikl.

"I just wish all the best for his family. I know they have good people around them so I hope they can get through it."

British doubles player Neal Skupski, a passionate Liverpool fan, had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it.

He suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: "Maybe in the next couple of days."

