Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025' turned into complete chaos on Saturday morning, as the Argentina football legend left the Salt Lake Stadium after just 20 minutes, leading to vandalisation from unhappy fans who barely got a glimpse of him. Following the chaos, it was confirmed by Additional Director General Law and Order Jawed Shamim that Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of the Messi event, had been arrested. But who exactly is Satadru Dutta?

Satadru Dutta is the main organiser and promoter of the event, and the man behind Messi's much-awaited arrival to India.

Under all promotional banners and posters of Messi's 'G.O.A.T. Tour', it can be seen that they have been organised as part of 'A Satadru Dutta Initiative'.

"There's a great atmosphere of joy that Messi is coming to India after 14 years... It's also good for the fans, an opportunity to see Messi. Football's connection to India is growing again. Never before have so many sponsors come to Indian football," Satadru Dutta had told reporters, ahead of Messi's arrival.

In the past, Dutta has played a crucial role in bringing football icons Pele and Diego Maradona to India.

In an interaction on Instagram, Dutta had also spoken about his desire to bring legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to India.

However, on Saturday, Messi's highly-anticipated Kolkata visit turned into nightmare.

Within minutes of arriving at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, Messi was surrounded by a bevy of politicians, police officers, VIPs and their aides, forming a human blockade that ensured the paying public saw everything except Messi.

Messi looked confused and bemused, gamely signing autographs for former players while attempting a slow circuit of the ground. The situation only worsened.

Promoter Satadru Dutta, his voice choking, repeatedly pleaded over the public address system: "Please leave him alone. Please vacate the ground." The appeals fell on deaf ears as dignitaries continued to pile on, and Messi was virtually camouflaged amid a swarm of bodyguards and officials.

Following the event, Jawed Shamim, ADG Law and Order said the following:

"The FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested. They (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done."

