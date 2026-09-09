Alvaro Arbeloa has had a tough start to his life as Fulham head coach, with the club still searching for their first points in the Premier League 2026-27 season, but he remains focused on building an ambitious and attacking side. Arbeloa opened up about the club's summer recruitment, his attacking philosophy and the mentality he expects from his players as he looks to turn around a difficult start to the campaign. Speaking on JioHotstar, Fulham Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa opened about the club's transfer strategy and ambition ahead of the new season:

"If we want to be ambitious, we need to sign players that can improve the squad. We lost some good players from last season, so we had to replace them. We showed that ambition by bringing in quality players who fit our ideas and the way we want to play. The sooner they settle in, the better and the focus is on building chemistry and getting the best out of this group as we move forward. It's about creating a strong unit, understanding each other's movements, and making sure everyone is on the same page. The hard work starts now."

On the clear attacking identity, he wants his Fulham team to have:

"I want a team with a clear identity. I want to see a team that plays with courage and with personality. We want to be a really offensive team, really brave with the ball, and aggressive when we lose it, and ready to attack. I think we need to show that passion, that ambition every game and give everything that we have."

On instilling his 'No retreat, no surrender, that is Spartan law' philosophy into his squad:

"I always believe that while results matter, attitude is what really counts. How you respond to every situation, no matter the circumstances, defines you as a team. You have to keep fighting until the final whistle. That mentality is non-negotiable. It's what I expect from my players in every single game. Whether we're winning, losing, or facing setbacks, the approach must stay the same. We can't control everything that happens on the pitch, but we can control our effort and our mindset. That's what will carry us through the season."

Catch Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League Season 2026-27, Saturday, September 12, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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