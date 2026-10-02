Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that his side "respects" India and is looking forward to an entertaining contest when the two teams meet on Saturday. The celebrated Italian manager, a five-time Champions League winner, said the match against India should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a test for his players. Ancelotti, who was appointed Brazil head coach in May 2025 ahead of the 2026 World Cup, said he was happy to be in India and hoped the game would provide his team with a chance to showcase its quality.

“I hope it will be an entertaining game. We're happy to be here and to show our quality,” Ancelotti said.

Asked about his calm demeanour, the 67-year-old Italian said patience was an important quality for a manager.

“It's part of my character. I'm usually patient in football, and as a manager, I think patience is an important quality,” he said.

On whether the match would serve as a test for his squad, he said: “For the squad and all the players, it's not a test or an opportunity to prove themselves. We are still defining the final squad for the match. It's not a test, but an opportunity.”

Ancelotti said Brazil had “full respect” for India, who recently played out a 1-1 draw against Panama.

“We have respect for the quality of the Indian team. They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents,” he said.

The veteran manager also spoke about Brazil's preparations for the new cycle and the need to bring together a squad featuring several new players. “It's a pleasure to work with all of the new members. Not only them, but the whole squad. It has been a great moment, bringing them together, creating synergy and feeling the energy in the squad,” he said. Asked to name his starting XI, Ancelotti simply replied: “No.” The Italian also explained the difference between working with a club and managing a national team.

“Coaching a club and managing a national team are very different. You have to select the right players. At a club, you have more time to do the right things. It is special to coach the national team of Brazil,” he said.

Ancelotti said there were certain qualities he wanted to remain central to Brazil's identity.

“Commitment, quality and happiness to play football. Quality is part of our culture. I would like the players to enjoy themselves, to play with happiness in every game. You want to play with joy,” he said.

Ancelotti has brought a blend of youth and experience for his first squad since Brazil's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign, where they were knocked out by Norway in the pre-quarterfinals.

Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos form the experienced core of the squad, with Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes also retaining their places.

The most notable changes have come in goal, with Brazil leaving out their World Cup goalkeeping trio of Alisson, Ederson and Weverton. Corinthians' Hugo Souza has taken over as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Coritiba's Pedro Morisco and Cruzeiro's Otavio named as his backups.

The defence has also been reshaped, with Arthur Dias, Jair, Matheuzinho and Mauro Junior included alongside more established players such as Marquinhos and Magalhaes.

The Brazilian contingent arrived in India after playing two matches in Australia, which resulted in a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 win.

He added that Brazil's matches in Australia and India were useful as part of the team's preparation.

“All these games in Australia and India are good preparation and a good opportunity to show what we can do,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil's World Cup disappointment

Brazil have not won the World Cup since their 2002 triumph in Japan and South Korea, and Ancelotti acknowledged that the team had failed to compete at the required level in the most recent World Cup.

“It's true that we were not able to compete enough in the World Cup. It was a difficult period for us. It is motivation for a new generation of players to be able to compete at the highest level in the coming years,” he said.

Ancelotti said Brazil's identity should continue to be built around commitment, quality and the joy of playing football as the team looks towards the next generation.

The match against India is part of Brazil's ongoing preparation, with Ancelotti seeking to blend experienced players with new members of the squad ahead of the next stage of the team's development.

Asked about Brazil's failure to replicate the success of the 2002 generation, Ancelotti said football had changed significantly and other teams had improved.

“It's difficult. I can only answer for what happened in 2026. We had problems that we were not able to solve. Football has changed, and other teams have improved a lot,” he said.

“In my personal opinion, the talent Brazil were able to show in 2002 was exceptional. Football has changed. There is more teamwork now,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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