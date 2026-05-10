The newly renovated Camp Nou will host its first-ever El Clasico between La Liga leaders Barcelona and the record champions Real Madrid on Monday (IST). With the hosts leading the visitors by 11 points heading into the contest, Barcelona need to avoid a defeat to clinch the title in front of their rivals. For Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid, the clash offers some form of redemption for what has been a forgettable season for the 35-time league champions. Ahead of the hotly contested El Clasico, former Real Madrid and France midfielder Christian Karembeu exclusively spoke to NDTV about the importance of the match, the interesting matchups, and the individuals that could decide the tie.

Question: You played in a different era of football. If you were playing now, what would be your strategy to deal with someone like Lamine Yamal?

Christian Karembeu: Very good. Of course, we know that he is one of the best players in the world. We definitely need to pay attention because he is very skillful and fast. Lately, we have seen that with some injuries, he can also be slowed down. We need to keep an eye on him and challenge him every time. I think, as a player, you need to stay close to him. You shouldn't be afraid; you need to accept the duel and give your best. You can put any defender on the left, and we know that boy can do whatever he wants, but if you stand up to him and show him that you have character, that is the main thing to do.

Question: With the league almost decided and Barcelona needing just one point to win the title, if you were the Real Madrid manager, how would you inspire the team to take on Barcelona?

Christian Karembeu: There is no message. I think, as we used to do, when you wear that white Real Madrid shirt, you go out to win. You don't go there just to participate. This is a big moment for Real Madrid because it is important for them to win that game and keep challenging for the La Liga championship. They are the outsiders now, but they are there to try their best and win at Camp Nou, for sure.

Question: How do you analyze Real Madrid's season this year? What do you think has been the problem or the main area of concern for them?

Christian Karembeu: I think it is very easy to understand that when you change management in the middle of the season, it is never easy to maintain cohesion. The new manager wants something else, and the previous one had a different tactic. But there are no alibis; there are no excuses. They are all internationals.

Madrid has also struggled because of previous injuries. If you look at the bench, there were too many injuries-both from the new signings and the existing players. It wasn't easy for the manager to put together a complete starting eleven. In the end, we get what we deserve. We need to challenge in every single game because, as I said, Barca is maintaining their rhythm. They don't lose games, and that is the level we need to get accustomed to.

Question: Kylian Mbappe was expected to be the main player for Real Madrid after moving from PSG, but now we are seeing stories regarding his attitude. What are your thoughts on fans even signing a petition to have him removed from the club?

Christian Karembeu: I think it is all about the quality of the squad. If Mbappe had arrived when Kroos and Casemiro were still there - I won't mention every name - I think he could have been even more efficient. Today, you see leaders like Valverde or Vinicius trying to make the team good, but for Real Madrid, it is not enough.

Previously, the team had quality everywhere. When we talk about Marcelo, for example, you knew he could be decisive, give assists, and score. When you talk about Kroos, you knew he could give ten assists, and so on. They could keep the ball with players like Pepe and Ramos. But this is another generation. Now we have a new generation influenced by new media and entertainment. It is not easy for managers to find the best squad-not just at Madrid, but in any team. Real Madrid is facing difficulties with this new generation that has many hobbies and where everything they say ends up in the news. Ultimately, Madrid needs to find the best balance for everyone.

Question: You have obviously visited India before. What would your message be to fans in India who will be tuning into El Clasico?

Christian Karembeu: First of all, I would like to thank all the fans in India. We were here to play a charity game (last year), and the stadium was full. I believe we even won that match! We were very happy to play in front of them for such a good cause. I want to tell them how much we thank them for the respect they show the Real Madrid squad and for their continued support and prayers. So, thank you very much to India and to all the Real Madrid fans there.

Karembeu, who is currently serving as the Director of Football for Greek side Olympiacos, played over 50 times for both Real Madrid and France, winning a World Cup, a European Championship, and two Champions League titles, among other accolades.

(Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico on FanCode)

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