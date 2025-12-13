Fans in Kolkata battled sleep and comfort to march towards the airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentina football legend Lionel Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived in the City of Joy at 2:30 AM on Saturday for his much-awaited three-day "GOAT" Tour of India. During this tour, Messi will visit four cities - Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. In his jam-packed schedule, Messi will participate in several activities, making it a memorable affair for all his fans.

With Messi's arrival in India, excitement is at an all-time high, and fans have prepared for a grand celebration in the city. However, one female fan stood out with an unusual placard that grabbed everyone's attention.

She was spotted holding a sign that read: "Just got married last Friday but cancelled our honeymoon just to see Messi."

Speaking to ANI, the fan expressed her excitement and revealed that she has been a Messi supporter since 2010.

"We have come here to see Messi. (About the placard) Yes, it was written by me. I got married last Friday, but my husband and I decided to postpone our honeymoon because Messi is coming to our city," she said.

#WATCH | West Bengal | A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi says, "... Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming as this is important... We have been following him since 2010..." pic.twitter.com/9UKx0K9dGy — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

"We have been following Messi since 2010. He came here earlier in 2011, but at that time we were too young to attend the event. So, this time we had to be here," she added.

This marks Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0.

"We have been waiting for two hours. If needed, we'll wait for even four hours. We can't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said another fan.

One more fan added: "We are very excited. He's a magician, the GOAT (greatest of all time)... We are here just to catch a glimpse of him. Love you, Messi!"

(With ANI inputs)