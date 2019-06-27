Wayne Rooney took social media by storm after a video of him scoring a sensational goal from his own half of the field went viral on Wednesday. With this magical goal, Wayne Rooney guided Major League Soccer (MLS) team DC United to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old forward, who has been a record goal-scorer for the England national team and Premier League club Manchester United , struck a 68-yard shot over the head of Orlando goalkeeper Brian Rowe to find the back of the net in the 10th minute.

MLS shared the video of the sensational goal on Twitter, saying: "WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!!"

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

The fans flooded the tweet with heart-warming wishes within no time. Some fans called Rooney "brilliant", while other suggested the star footballer was just on fire.

"One of the greatest players in the world back in his prime, and he's still got it now! Don't care what anyone says. Wayne Rooney in his prime was unbeatable," a fan said on Twitter.

One of the greatest players in the world back in his prime, and he's still got it now! Don't care what anyone says. Wayne Rooney in his prime was unbeatable — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) June 27, 2019

VAMOS UNITED pic.twitter.com/K0CSvfgmRX — Show me your Titi (@JxshSargent) June 27, 2019

It is an amazing goal, unreal strike — Graham (@GWVcr84) June 27, 2019

Rooney got the ball off a deflected clearance and when he realized Rowe was out of his 18 yard box, he launched a first-touch chip that will go down as one of Major League Soccer's goals of the year.

DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the year while Rowe finished with three saves.

Rooney will be part of the league's July All-Star exhibition game where he will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Josef Martinez.

The MLS All-Stars will face 10-time La Liga champions Atletico at Orlando City's Exploria Stadium on July 31.

(With AFP inputs)