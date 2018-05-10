 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Wayne Rooney Eyes Jump To MLS With DC United: Report

Updated: 10 May 2018 19:01 IST

England's all-time record goalscorer with 53 in 119 caps from 2003 through 2016, has netted 10 times for Everton this season.

Wayne Rooney Eyes Jump To MLS With DC United: Report
Wayne Rooney's haul of 208 Premier League goals rank second only to Alan Shearer. © AFP

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is in advanced talks to join D.C. United of Major League Soccer from his Premier League club Everton, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The 32-year-old former Manchester United striker has a year remaining on his contract with Everton, but reportedly is frustrated with his role at his boyhood club, where he returned last July. England's all-time record goalscorer with 53 in 119 caps from 2003 through 2016, has netted 10 times for Everton this season.

His haul of 208 Premier League goals rank second only to Alan Shearer.

D.C. United would have to pay a transfer fee or have Rooney negotiate a free move, but either would help them fill their new 20,000-seat home stadium, Audi Field, that is set to debut in mid-July.

The report said talks between the club and Rooney have accelerated in recent weeks, citing an unnamed source that said United had a 50-50 chance of obtaining Rooney during the MLS trade and transfer window that opens July 10.

Rooney rebuffed overtures from the US capital club last year, according to the report, but United struggled in front of goal last season and has had similar woes this season.

D.C. United finished last in the Eastern Conference last year, scoring a co-MLS-low 31 goals while surrendering 60, losing out on goal-difference to Western Conference doormat Los Angeles Galaxy for the league basement.

This season, United again rank worst in MLS with one win, four losses and two draws and a minus-5 goal difference that ranks one tally worse than Western Conference basement co-dwellers Seattle and San Jose, also on five points.

United have won four MLS crowns but none since 2004.
 

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Everton Wayne Rooney England Football English Premier League
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The former Manchester United striker has a year remaining on his contract
  • D.C. United would have to pay a transfer fee or negotiate a free move
  • D.C. United finished last in the Eastern Conference last year
Related Articles
Wayne Rooney Eyes Jump To MLS With DC United: Report
Wayne Rooney Eyes Jump To MLS With DC United: Report
Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores Sensational Goal From His Own Half For Everton
Watch: Wayne Rooney Scores Sensational Goal From His Own Half For Everton
Premier League: Tottenham Thrash Liverpool, Arsenal Outclass Everton
Premier League: Tottenham Thrash Liverpool, Arsenal Outclass Everton
Premier League: Wayne Rooney Rides To Everton
Premier League: Wayne Rooney Rides To Everton's Rescue, Manolo Gabbiadini Saves Southampton
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney's Wife Coleen To Eat Her Own Placenta For Boost As A Mom
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 37 31 4 2 97
2 Manchester United 36 24 5 7 77
3 Tottenham Hotspur 37 22 8 7 74
4 Liverpool 37 20 12 5 72
5 Chelsea 37 21 7 9 70
6 Arsenal 37 18 6 13 60
7 Burnley 37 14 12 11 54
8 Everton 37 13 10 14 49
9 Leicester City 37 12 11 14 47
10 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.