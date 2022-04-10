Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton. Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

Watch the video of Cristiano Ronaldo knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a fan here:

Ronaldo smashing someone's phone at full time EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — EvertonHub (@evertonhub) April 9, 2022

United's lacklustre performance at relegation-threatened Everton left them in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's deflected first-half effort -- lifts Frank Lampard's team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.

But United's season is in danger of imploding and their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League looks doomed.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned after missing last week's 1-1 draw with Leicester along with out-of-form fellow forward Marcus Rashford, who was making his 200th Premier League appearance.

Rangnick has a two-year contract to remain as a consultant at United beyond this season but his temporary stint as manager looks like ending in bitter disappointment as speculation intensifies that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will be the next permanent boss.

The German bemoaned his side's lack of cutting edge but said the talk over a new man in the hotseat should not be an excuse.

"We are Manchester United," he said. "We have lots of international players. There shouldn't be an alibi. There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn't have an impact."