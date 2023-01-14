Cristiano Ronaldo met his former Real Madrid colleagues at the Los Blancos' training session in Riyadh, the club shared a video of which on social media on Friday. In the clip, the Portugese superstar could be seen meeting the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, his manager at Real Madrid, and club legend Roberto Carlos. It is worth noting that Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 before making a move to Juventus. He then joined Manchester United in 2021 before his deal ended abruptly and he signed for Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr.

Watch the video here:

Ronaldo will earn 200 million euros to promote Saudi Arabia's joint 2030 World Cup bid in addition to his club salary, as per an AFP report. The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh this month, is by far the most famous player to sign for a club in Saudi or any other Gulf country. The oil-rich kingdom, along with Egypt and Greece, is considering a bid to host world football's 2030 showpiece tournament, and Ronaldo's ambassadorial role will bring his reported earnings in the country to over 400 million euros ($428 million).

The arrival of the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player came just weeks after neighbouring Qatar became the first Arab nation to host the World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has also won the Champions League five times and holds that tournament's goal-scoring record, is expected to make his Al Nassr debut on January 22.

(With AFP Inputs)

