Lionel Messi's GOAT tour of India is all set to begin, with the player arriving in Kolkata on December 13. The 3-day tour will see Messi cover a total of four cities, concluding the journey in New Delhi. While fans would've loved to see Messi engaging in a formal football match, the more of a cultural and fan-engagement roadshow, leveraging the passion of Indian fans. The 2022 World Cup-winner last came to India in 2011 with the Argentina national team for a friendly football match against Venezuela. Messi made his debut as Argentina captain in that match.

While tickets are available for the event across the four venues, fans will also get a unique opportunity to meet Messi and click pictures with him during his visit. But, these meet-and-greets will come at a hefty cost of Rs 10 lakh each.

Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour of India: What's In Store?

The current tour, an initiative by Satadru Dutta, is a blend of football clinics, friendly matches, celebrity appearances, and formal meetings. Messi will be accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul for some of the events during the tour.

Guest Players: Messi will be joined by his former FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, and his Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul for select events, particularly in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Charity Focus: The Mumbai leg includes a charity fashion show and an auction of select memorabilia from the 2022 World Cup to raise funds.

Youth Engagement: A major part of the tour includes football clinics for young players, including underprivileged children, in cities like Hyderabad, leveraging Messi's role as a UNICEF ambassador.

Messi is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Parvathi Reddy, Chief Patron and advisor of The Goat Tour Hyderabad, said that the Hyderabad leg of Lionel Messi's 'Goat India Tour 2025' will primarily feature a special football clinic for young players.

With ANI Inputs