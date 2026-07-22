The FIFA World Cup 2026 was not a happy campaign for Brazil star Vinicius Junior but he is now making headlines for a completely different reason. According to reports in Brazilian media, the Real Madrid winger has reportedly undergone a chin harmonisation procedure in Goiania. The reports further claimed that the footballer underwent the surgery just after returning home from the competition. The new pictures of the footballer has gone viral on social media and has even left fans stunned.

Brazil had a disappointing run in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2026 as they were defeated by Norway in the Round of 16. Vinicius scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist but it was not enough to salvage the campaign.

Another reminder of why so many people love Vini



He sent a fan birthday wishespic.twitter.com/DA8dQvc0aT — ꪜ𝕛𝕣⁷ ™🇧🇷 (@ViniJrTalk) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi arrived back in Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain. Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighborhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain reportedly traveled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, all of whom had accompanied him throughout the tournament in North America. Waiting for him in Rosario was his 68-year-old father, Jorge, whose ongoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness had been disclosed by the family during the World Cup.

Fans had gathered at the airport as early as 3:30 a.m. hoping to catch a sight of the star. Among them were two young girls in Albiceleste jerseys holding welcome signs, one of which read: “Messi: You're a legend. Thank you for bringing joy to our hearts. A whole country loves you!”

Messi is expected to rejoin Inter Miami in late July or early August for the ongoing MLS season

(With AP inputs)

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