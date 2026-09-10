Brazil have named a star-studded 26-man squad for their friendly matches against Australia and India. The list includes Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who remains the star attraction, and Barcelona forward Raphinha, among a host of other stars. Brazil will play two matches against Australia on September 25 and 29 before locking horns with India in a historic friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3. Endrick, Andrey Santos, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Bruno Guimaraes and Estevao are among the other big names included in the squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil will arrive in Kolkata on September 30.

Com muitas novidades, Carlo Ancelotti convocou a selecao brasileira para os amistosos contra Australia e India. E ai, o que achou da lista?#selecaobrasileira #Ancelotti #convocacao #futebol pic.twitter.com/N9UFUil4jI — ge (@geglobo) September 9, 2026

"With these three friendlies, we will start a new cycle to prepare the Selecao for the objectives of the coming years, namely the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup," Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had said.

The Indian team will also face Panama and two-time world champions Uruguay in a high-profile friendly series.

A Brazilian delegation recently visited the Salt Lake Stadium to inspect the venue and its infrastructure and get a first-hand look at the arrangements for the international friendly.

The delegation expressed serious concerns about the playing surface, which it found to be uneven.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers and defenders: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba) and Otavio (Cruzeiro); Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV), Vitor Reis (Manchester City) and Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus) and Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

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