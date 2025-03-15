Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Fresh off beating Atletico Madrid in a nail-biting UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, Real Madrid will be hoping to stay right in the La Liga title mix as they take on Villarreal on Saturday. Real Madrid one point ahead of Atletico and level on points with Barcelona, although the latter have a game in hand. Villarreal, on the other net, are targetting fourth spot and direct qualification to the UEFA Champions League. They sit in fifth, five points behind Athletic Club, but have played a game less. Real Madrid will be hoping that their star players are fresh enough for the Villarreal tie after a marathon 120 minutes against Atletico.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match take place?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, March 15 (IST).

Where will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be held?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

What time will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match start?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

