Villarreal Up To Second In La Liga After 4-0 Win Over Rayo Vallecano
Villarreal scored three goals in nine minutes to rout Rayo Vallecano 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday and move up to second in the standings.
The victory left Villarreal one point ahead of third-placed Barcelona, which plays on Sunday.© X (Twitter)
Villarreal scored three goals in nine minutes to rout Rayo Vallecano 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday and move up to second in the standings. Villarreal led 1-0 by halftime after Gerard Moreno's 22nd-minute goal and then unleashed a flurry after the break. Alberto Moleiro doubled the lead in the 56th, and two minutes later it was 3-0 when Santiago Comesana struck.
Ayoze Perez then completed the rout in the 65th.
The victory left Villarreal one point ahead of third-placed Barcelona, which plays on Sunday. They were four points behind leader Real Madrid, which was playing Valencia later Saturday.
