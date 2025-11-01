Villarreal scored three goals in nine minutes to rout Rayo Vallecano 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday and move up to second in the standings. Villarreal led 1-0 by halftime after Gerard Moreno's 22nd-minute goal and then unleashed a flurry after the break. Alberto Moleiro doubled the lead in the 56th, and two minutes later it was 3-0 when Santiago Comesana struck.

Ayoze Perez then completed the rout in the 65th.

The victory left Villarreal one point ahead of third-placed Barcelona, which plays on Sunday. They were four points behind leader Real Madrid, which was playing Valencia later Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)