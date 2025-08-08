Spanish soccer club Villarreal signed midfielder Thomas Partey on Thursday, two days after he was granted bail on rape charges in England. Villarreal said the 32-year-old Ghana international, who became a free agent when his Arsenal contract expired in June, has joined “for the 2025-26 season.” The club's announcement touted Partey's on-field attributes before turning to his legal case. “The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case,” Villarreal's statement said. “Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.”

Partey was granted bail Tuesday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with five counts of rape. He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault. The alleged offenses, between 2021-22, relate to three women.

Villarreal added that it “wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behavior that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

The midfielder was expected to join the team at its training ground on Friday, said Villarreal, which didn't specify if the contract extends beyond one season.

Arsenal hosted Villarreal in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium. Partey had joined Arsenal nearly five years ago from Atletico Madrid.

Partey's lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, has previously said he “denies all the charges against him.”

Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape. Partey was charged July 4 — days after his Arsenal contract expired.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Sept. 2.

___

AP soccer:

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)