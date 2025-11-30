Alberto Moleiro helped Villarreal rise to joint second in La Liga on Sunday with a stoppage time winner in a 3-2 victory at Real Sociedad. The playmaker netted twice in the second half of a thrilling game in San Sebastian to take his team back ahead of Atletico Madrid and level on points with Real Madrid, who face Girona later on. Elsewhere Real Betis claimed a 2-0 derby win at Sevilla in a fiery derby clash which was briefly suspended after angry home fans threw bottles onto the pitch. Villarreal secured their fifth consecutive league win to stay firmly in the Spanish title fight.

Ayoze Perez fired the visitors ahead midway through the first half and teed up Moleiro for Villarreal's second soon after the break.

Real Sociedad fought back strongly, with Carlos Soler netting on the hour mark.

The Basque side ramped up the pressure and levelled in the final stages through a spectacular Ander Barrenetxea free-kick.

However, Moleiro had the final say, smashing home in the 95th minute to maintain his team's momentum.

"We had that little bit of luck to get three very important points, as important as they were difficult (to get)," said Marcelino.

"To get 32 points out of a possible 42 to me seems a stunning achievement."

Sevilla's derby clash against Real Betis was temporarily suspended in the 87th minute after home fans threw objects onto the pitch at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Visitors Betis were two goals ahead with Sevilla reduced to 10 men after Isaac Romero's red card, when plastic bottles were thrown on and the referee ordered the players off the field.

The match resumed 15 minutes later, with Pablo Fornals and Sergi Altimira's goals making the difference as Betis shored up their position in fifth.

