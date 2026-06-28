A heroic yet heartbreaking story has emerged from Venezuela, where the wife of footballer Héctor Bello died while trying to shield her newborn baby as their building collapsed following Wednesday's devastating earthquakes.

The couple's one-year-old daughter, Alana, was found alive when rescuers cleared the rubble following the severe twin tremors that shook the country this week. The toddler was rushed to a hospital in Caracas after being rescued.

"You'll always be our favourite hero, Mommy. I'm going to make sure our baby remembers how wonderful you were and how much you loved her," Bello wrote on Friday, sharing an emotional Instagram tribute in memory of his wife, Andrea.

Overwhelmed with grief, the Maritimo de La Guaira defender shared his heart-wrenching pain across multiple social media posts. "I'll tell her the story of how you saved her, how you gave your own life for our daughter, and how you were a brave woman who, even with your last breaths, never abandoned her," he wrote.

While baby Alana was miraculously found breathing beneath the debris, her mother had tragically perished. In a deeply moving post dedicated to his daughter, Bello implored her to stay strong, sharing how much he needs her to help him heal.

"My daughter... I need you to be strong. Just wait a little longer. I need you to be the one to heal my heart, which is in pieces," he said. "You won't see your daddy strong or smiling like always, but I promise to heal and make you the happiest girl in the world."

He added: "Now it's just you and me, and your mommy watching over us from heaven. I know Andrea will give me strength. Through all this suffering, I know that if she had a minute to say something to me, she would tell me to protect you with my life, just as she did."

The twin earthquakes have caused widespread devastation across Venezuela, with the official toll climbing past 900, while tens of thousands of people remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

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