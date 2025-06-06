Uzbekistan's coach said "this victory belongs to all of us" after steering the Central Asian nation to the World Cup for the first time in their history. A 0-0 draw at the United Arab Emirates on Thursday was enough to seal the landmark with a game to go in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams has given traditional outsiders such as Uzbekistan the chance to break into the top ranks of world football.

"We have come a long way and achieved an important result," their coach Timur Kapadze said, according to the Asian Football Confederation.

"We congratulate our entire people and our president. This victory belongs to all of us.

"Yesterday and today the phone calls have not stopped."

Uzbekistan started competing as an independent nation in the 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Backed by state funding, Uzbekistan are one of Asia's fastest-developing footballing nations.

They are ranked 57th in the world.

"Everyone said they would support us and pray for us, the wishes for victory were a great inspiration for us," said Kapadze, who replaced Srecko Katanec as head coach in January.

"My players showed determination in every game, they did their best, and that is why we achieved the result."

Footage shared on social media showed the players, draped in national flags, mobbing Kapadze in the press room after getting the point they needed.

Uzbekistan are second behind also qualified Iran in Group A with five wins, three draws and one defeat.

They play their final qualifier on Tuesday home to Qatar in the capital Tashkent.

