The USA booked their place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Austin on Thursday. After a 5-0 win over a struggling Trinidad and Tobago in their opener, guest team Saudi Arabia presented a much tougher nut to crack but a 63rd-minute goal from Chris Richards was enough for the three points. After a lifeless first half with the Saudis sitting deep and the USA lacking penetration, the game picked up after the interval. Crystal Palace defender Richards went close with a header from a Jack McGlynn cross which was well saved by Nawaf Al Aqidi.

The breakthrough came when Sebastian Berhalter whipped in a free-kick from deep which, in a crowded box, Richards met with a half-volley on the slide which flashed home.

There were clashes near the end of the game when USA substitute Tyler Adams was pushed over and the French coach of the Saudi team Herve Renard rushed on to the field to separate the players.

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino also entered the field to pull apart players.

After a run of four straight losses going into the tournament, Pochettino's side showed solidity and organisation even if they lacked in the flair department.

Richards said the game was simply about securing progress to the next round.

"We needed it tonight. You know, it was a tough game against a tough opponent, props to them. But that's CONCACAF for you. Sometimes you've got to get physical, sometimes you gotta get nasty, I think that's exactly what we did tonight," he added.

"We had a few problems in the first half building out, they adjusted well so, at halftime we said we just needed to get the right people on the ball and I think that's what we did," he added.

The USA face Haiti on Sunday in the final game of Group D which they lead on six points.

The Saudis are second on three points with Haiti and Trinidad on a point each.

