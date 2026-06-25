Co-hosts the United States and Germany will bid to complete perfect World Cup group stage campaigns on Thursday, while the Netherlands and Japan look poised to join them in the last 32. The US have clinched top spot in Group D with a game to spare after wins over Paraguay and Australia, and will try to maintain that momentum against already eliminated Turkey in Los Angeles. Mauricio Pochettino could rest a number of first-choice players, with Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun at risk of missing the next round if they pick up another yellow card.

Forward Christian Pulisic has recovered from a calf injury that has limited him to just 45 minutes at the tournament so far and urged the US to keep their foot on the accelerator.

"Going into the knockout rounds will definitely feel better with a win, so that's why we're going to push for it," said Pulisic.

"It's an amazing opportunity... We don't necessarily need a win, but it's a World Cup game, and we all want to give our best and do well."

The US have not reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since 2002, but a strong start has raised hopes that they could go on a deep run on home turf.

Australia and Paraguay square off in a battle for second place in Santa Clara. A draw would favour the Socceroos thanks to their better goal difference but would likely be enough to send Paraguay through too.

Germany are guaranteed to advance as winners of Group E following wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast, putting first-round exits in the two previous World Cups behind them.

"I'm very happy that we're not at the end of our journey yet, but it is very important that we remain modest," said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"We have won two matches, one was clear, one was very close. We want to win again tomorrow and we'll see who we play on Monday (in the last 32)."

The four-time world champions take on an Ecuador side who desperately need a victory to extend their stay in the competition.

Ivory Coast are on course to finish second in the section and will be expected to see off debutants Curacao, who remain in contention after digging in to hold Ecuador to a 0-0 draw last time out.

Three-way battle in Group F

Group F remains wide open with the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden still able to finish first.

In Kansas City, the Dutch face a woeful Tunisia team that have suffered successive four-goal defeats and sacked their coach after the opening game.

Herve Renard was parachuted in after Sabri Lamouchi's dismissal in the wake of a 5-1 loss to Sweden but his arrival did nothing to change Tunisia's fortunes, as a 4-0 defeat by Japan knocked them out of the tournament.

Japan are level with the Netherlands on four points going into their clash with Sweden in Arlington. After beginning the World Cup with a bang, the Swedes were hammered 5-1 by the Dutch.

Brazil clinched first place in Group C on Wednesday as Vinicius Junior notched two more goals in a 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami, where Neymar made his first international appearance since October 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will meet the Group F runners-up, with Morocco due to face the winners after being pipped to top spot by Brazil on goal difference.

Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 to also finish on seven points. Scotland, meanwhile, face an anxious wait to see if they scrape through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Co-hosts Mexico sailed into the last 32 with a 3-0 defeat of the Czech Republic in an ebullient Estadio Azteca to wrap up a perfect Group A record. Mexico's reward is to play their last-32 tie in the same venue.

The biggest surprise of the day was South Africa's qualification for the first time in their history as they pulled off a shock 1-0 win against South Korea to grab second place in Group A.

Switzerland advanced as Group B winners ahead of Canada after a 2-1 victory over the co-hosts in Vancouver and Bosnia-Herzegovina joined them after beating Qatar 3-1 and taking one of the third-place finishers' spots.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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