British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and legendary footballer Michael Owen visited Mumbai's Cooperage Football Ground on Wednesday and interacted with young Indian footballers and a few coaches during a Premier League Community Showcase event. Starmer, who is on his first India visit since becoming the Prime Minister in July 2024, took part in a closed-door event while also meeting the young players from Oxford Foundation. The Premier League Community Showcase programme focuses on the Community Coach Development Programme, a collaboration between the English Premier League and the British Council that aims to expand access to the sport for social groups across India.

"It was lovely, great to see so many kids. They were so enthusiastic and of course their coaches. The Premier League does a lot of work around the world," Owen, an English former professional footballer, told the media.

"You've seen a demonstration of that today. The Premier League coaches coming over and bringing their experience and coaching Indian coaches. Hopefully, those Indian coaches can go back and take those skills that they've learnt into their communities and coach even more children. (And) that is the key to try to coach grassroots and for the Premier League to come out here and share their expertise," he said.

The 45-year-old former striker noted it is "absolutely vital" for coaches to be trained adequately before they begin coaching.

"It's absolutely vital. If you ask any professional football player, they'll all say that coaching is what has helped them learn the game, learn about football in the early years and even later on," said the legendary sportsman who played for some of Europe's biggest clubs besides the England team.

"Maybe the coaching changes slightly the older you get. But coaching is extremely important in the production of young players and future players, and of course coaches don't just appear, they need to be taught themselves," Owen maintained.

So it's great for some of the Premier League coaches to come over here, teach some Indian coaches who then will go on and spread the word in their local communities, he opined.

Owen hoped Starmer's visit along with the Premier League trophy here would inspire Indian football players to play in the prestigious league.

"I think this is about 18 years in India having a collaboration between the grassroots and the Premier League. England has lots of ties with India over the years," he said.

Owen hailed long-standing sporting ties between India and England.

"From my point of view, (we have) a long history of sportsmanship with each other, whether that be in cricket or any other sport. So it's great to be here to celebrate some of these events and especially to see the young children having a fun time today," said the former striker.

"This isn't going to change everything in one day but hopefully it impresses upon them that it is possible to play in the Premier League in the future. Hopefully they've seen living proof of that '” they've seen the trophy," he added.