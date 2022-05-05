Rodrygo was the star of the show for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday as the Brazilian scored two goals in the 90th and the 91st minute to turn the table on England giants. Karim Benzema scored an extra-time penalty as Real Madrid pulled off another astonishing comeback in the Champions League to stun Manchester City 3-1 and book a showdown with Liverpool in the final.

City looked certain to go through when Riyad Mahrez put them 1-0 up and 5-3 ahead on aggregate but Rodrygo, on as a substitute, scored an incredible late double, his goals in the 90th and 91st minutes sending the tie to extra time.

With City still reeling, Real Madrid landed the knock-out blow as Benzema earned and then converted a spot-kick to snatch a 6-5 win on aggregate, with another remarkable fightback at the Santiago Bernabeu added to the club's long list of magical European nights.

An injury to City right-back Kyle Walker checked Madrid's momentum and when the game found its rhythm again, the visitors struck, Ilkay Gundogan's pass cutting through Madrid's midfield and finding Silva, who danced through to the edge of the box.

Silva shaped to shoot but instead wedged the ball right to Mahrez, who smashed it hard, early and past Courtois.

It felt inconsequential because Madrid looked dead and buried but somehow, out of nowhere, they found a way back.

Watch: Rodygo's brace against Manchester City

It was the 90th minute when Benzema cushioned a ball brilliantly across for Rodrygo to feather in at the near post and the cheer for the goal was only a little louder than for the stadium announcer then saying there would be six minutes of added time.

Madrid only needed one as Carvajal swung a cross into the box, where the diminutive Rodrygo headed in.

When play resumed, Madrid emerged the stronger and four minutes in, they had a penalty, Benzema tumbling over the tired, lunging leg of Ruben Dias before ignoring City's attempts at distraction by rolling the spot-kick into the corner.

City pushed as Fernandinho came up just short at the back post when Courtois parried away. A late flick from Dias into the box floated harmlessly into the hands of Courtois, City's final attempt coming to nothing.

With inputs from AFP