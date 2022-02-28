Story ProgressBack to home
UEFA Breaks Partnership With Russian State Energy Giant Gazprom
UEFA on Monday ended its partnership with Russian state energy giant Gazprom, one of its main sponsors, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European football's governing body said.
"The decision is effective immediately," UEFA said after ending the deal which was due to run until 2024 and was widely believed to be worth around 40 million euros ($45 million) a year.
