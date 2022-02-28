UEFA on Monday ended its partnership with Russian state energy giant Gazprom, one of its main sponsors, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European football's governing body said.

"The decision is effective immediately," UEFA said after ending the deal which was due to run until 2024 and was widely believed to be worth around 40 million euros ($45 million) a year.

Promoted

More to follow...

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)