Goalkeeper Berke Ozer left Turkey's training camp "without permission" after missing out on selection for the team which beat Bulgaria, the Turkish football federation said Sunday. The Lille player returned to his club after not being named in the squad for the World Cup qualifier in Sofia, won 6-1 by Turkey. "Berke Ozer left our training centre after returning to Istanbul, citing his non-selection for yesterday's Bulgaria v Turkey match, without the permission of our staff," the federation said in a statement.

"While we are striving to qualify for the World Cup, such behaviour is unacceptable."

Turkey host Georgia on Tuesday in a crucial match in the race to finish second in Group E of qualifying, which would seal a play-off spot, behind likely winners Spain.