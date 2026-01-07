Neymar has extended his stay with Santos until the end of 2026. Neymar's Santos secured its survival in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro, and the 33-year-old soccer star later confirmed he will undergo surgery on his left knee. Playing its last league match of the season, Santos - which achieved a global following with all-time great Pelé - avoided what would have been the club's second relegation in its history. Santos was relegated in 2023 for the first time, almost a year after the death of Pelé.

On the same day he extended his contract, Neymar also flaunted his luxury fleet, which included a replica of the Batmobile used by the DC Comics superhero in The Dark Knight Returns (valued at 1.3 million euros), a Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet with his initials engraved on it (market value around 40 million euros), and an Airbus H145 helicopter (8 million euros). According to Spanish publication Marca, the total cost of the fleet is 50 million euros (approximately Rs 525 crore). The video was shot at his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba (Rio de Janeiro).

Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee, his club Santos said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Neymar previously said he wanted to address the pain that has sidelined him from several matches this year. The arthroscopy was performed by Rodrigo Lasmar, who also works with the Brazil squad. The procedure was minimally invasive and treated problems inside the joint.

Last weekend, the striker said during a music event in Sao Paulo that he still hoped to play in the World Cup and score in the final. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, appointed in May, has yet to pick Neymar.

"We will do the impossible to bring this cup to Brazil," Neymar said. "In July, you can remind us of it. Hi, Ancelotti, help us out!"

Neymar has struggled to recover since he tore his ACL in October 2023 during World Cup qualifying. He returned to boyhood club Santos in January and played only 19 of the 38 rounds of Brazil's Serie A, which started in April. He scored eight goals, with his strikes in the final rounds helping Santos avoid relegation.