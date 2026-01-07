Juventus bounced back from their humiliating draw at home against lowly Lecce at the weekend with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Tuesday to reclaim fourth spot in Serie A. Canadian forward Jonathan David was the architect of Juve's victory with a goal and an assist for the team's fourth win in five matches. Dominant but wasteful, Juventus could thank home player Tarik Muharemovic for their opening goal after 16 minutes with the Sassuolo defender turning into his own net.

Meanwhile David made up for his missed penalty in the 1-1 draw against Lecce on Saturday setting up Fabio Miretti for his team's second goal after 62 minutes.

A minute later the Canadian added the third himself after taking advantage of a poor clearance from Sassuolo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Luciano Spalletti's side are fourth with 36 points from 19 games, but have played two more matches than the top three -- leaders Inter Milan with 39 points, AC Milan on 38 points and champions Napoli on 37 points.

"It's a win that comes at the right time for me, but the most important thing is that we're back to winning ways," David insisted.

"He played a very good match; his game against Lecce was already very good, right up until his penalty, but for us, he had nothing to prove. We know the player he is," said Spalletti.

However Juve's fourth spot is under threat from Roma, who also have 36 points, and Como, on 33 points, with both teams winning their matches on Tuesday.

Attacking duo Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk scored for Roma in a 2-0 win at Lecce after Como earlier swept aside struggling Pisa 3-0 for their third consecutive league win.

Roma secured their first away win since November 23 thanks to on-loan Irish forward Ferguson after 14 minutes with Ukrainian Dovbyk adding a second after 71 minutes.

But both Juventus and Roma will also have to be wary of Como who has played one less game than both as they target a Champions League qualifying spot.

"I never look at the standings, even though a member of my staff told me to look at them today after our victory. I'm not interested in them," Como's Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas insisted.

Maximo Perrone put the northerners ahead after 68 minutes with Anastasios Douvikas adding two more on 76 minutes and a late penalty after 96 minutes of play.

Como's French goalkeeper Jean Butez, one of the revelations of the season in Italy, saved a penalty six minutes from time.

The Lombardy club, owned by Indonesian billionaires the Hartono brothers, are back in the top flight since 2024 after a 21-year absence, have a game in hand against AC Milan, which they will play on March 15.

Newly-promoted Pisa, who have won only once in 19 matches, remain bottom of the table with 12 points the same as Fiorentina and Verona.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)