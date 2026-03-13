Tragedy has struck the Indian football fraternity after young defender Ravinder Singh tragically lost his life at the age of just 25. Ravinder, who was contracted to Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League, died due to a sudden cardiac arrest while playing in a local league match in Punjab earlier this week. Ravinder, who hailed from the village of Majri in Punjab's Ludhiana district, collapsed on the pitch with chest pain while playing in a local tournament. He was declared dead by doctors on Wednesday.

According to reports by Dainik Jagran, a funeral was held in his hometown, with his brother Bhupender Singh leading the pyre. Ravinder's family members, friends and fellow players attended the funeral.

Namdhari FC and the Indian Football League expressed their condolences via heartfelt posts on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our football players, Ravinder Singh, has passed away suddenly at such a young age.

"His untimely departure is a great loss to the football family. May the Almighty bless his soul with eternal peace and give strength and courage to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," wrote Namdhari FC on social media.

"The IFL family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Namdhari FC's Ravinder Singh. May his soul rest in peace.

"A minute's silence will be observed before each game of Matchweek 3 to honour his memory and stand in solidarity with his family, friends and Namdhari FC." wrote the Indian Football League on social media.