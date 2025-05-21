Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League Final LIVE Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur square off against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final 2024/25, hoping to turnaround poor seasons with a trophy in the end. United and Spurs are the two lowest-placed teams in the Premier League among those who did not get relegated this season. Tottenham are hoping to win their first major trophy since the League Cup win in 2008, while Manchester United will be gunning for their first title under new manager Ruben Amorim. The winner of the final will qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Europa League Final LIVE Streaming, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match take place?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match will take place on Thursday, May 22 (IST).

Where will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match be held?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match will be held at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

What time will the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match start?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match?

The Tottenham vs Manchester United, Europa League final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)