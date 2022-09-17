Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League season on Saturday. So far, Tottenham Hotspur have played a total of six matches, out of which, they have won four and drew two. Spurs are unbeaten in the ongoing Premier League season and hold the third spot in the table with 14 points. On the other hand, Leicester City had a poor start to the season. They are at the bottom spot in the table after losing five of the six matches played so far. The other match ended in a draw. It will interesting to see if Leicester City can register their first win of the ongoing Premier League season on Saturday and end the Spurs' unbeaten streak.

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 17.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)