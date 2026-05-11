Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said his club needs to work together better as a unit rather than as a collection of individuals, after Barcelona beat them on Sunday to retain La Liga. Barca defeated Los Blancos 2-0 in the Clasico at Camp Nou to claim back-to-back titles with three games to spare. "We need to collectively take a step forward, to have a much clearer idea of what it is we want to do," Arbeloa told reporters. "To put the collective before the individual, because, beyond talent, we always need to have a clear idea, and for me this is the start.

"Above all, we have to learn that we dropped a lot of points against teams and in games where we shouldn't have."

After signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024, Madrid have lacked balance when playing the forward alongside Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Madrid's top goalscorer Mbappe was unable to play against Barcelona because of a thigh injury. The France captain drew criticism after going on holiday to Sardinia during his recovery process.

"I would have liked that he was 100 percent and that he was able to play, that's what I would have liked," said Arbeloa.

The coach said he could understand supporters being upset with the team this season, after they finished without a major trophy for a second year running.

"We can't say a lot (to the fans), because we understand the frustration, their upset, how unsatisfied they have to be with this season," added the Spanish coach.

"All we can do is work, looking towards the future, learning from everything we did badly this year, knowing that Real Madrid always come back."

Arbeloa is unlikely to remain at the helm next season and former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been linked with a potential return.

"We will have a conversation with the club, as is normal, and what I want right now is that the team finishes (the season) well," said Arbeloa.

"That will be my objective... and we'll see about the future from the 24th or 25th of May."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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