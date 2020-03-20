 
Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Beat Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Carom

Updated: 20 March 2020 20:03 IST

Sunil Chhetri's reply came in response to a question asked by one of his fans during a Q&A session on Twitter.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably two of the best players to have played football. © AFP

India captain Sunil Chhetri feels he can beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a game of carom. In a fun Question and Answer session on Twitter, Chhetri was asked "Excluding football, what could you beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at?" The record Indian goal-scorer replied tongue in cheek: "I'm strictly assuming they're really bad at this. I think I could beat both of them at it."

Among all the active international footballers, Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer with 72 goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (99). Messi is third with 70 goals.

At 35, Chhetri recently said he knows he does not have many games to play for his country.

Chhetri said in the Q&A session that if he had to pick any Indian Premier League team to play for, it would be Royal Challengers Bangalore led by his good friend and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"I'm a Bangalore boy. That should answer your question," he replied to a question.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chhetri and his wife Sonam have been locked up at home for the last five days, he said.

"The wife and I have locked ourselves in for the last 5 days. We've given the cook and the house help days off, so the both of us are now sharing chores and making meals."

