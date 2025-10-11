Senior defender Subhasish Bose and midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte on Saturday joined the Indian football team camp ahead of the vital second leg match against Singapore in the Asian Cup qualifiers. The first leg in Singapore ended in a 1-1 stalemate thanks to a late equaliser by Rahim Ali, which cancelled out Ikhsan Fandi's (45 1) strike for the home team. India will host the second leg in Goa. "Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte are joining the national camp in Goa ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match against Singapore, and will begin training today," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) posted the development on 'X'.

After picking up just one point from their first two matches - a 0-0 draw against Bangladesh and a 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong earlier this year - the double-header against Singapore could decide India's fate in the qualifications.

India came into the double-leg tie against Singapore after their bronze-medal finish at the CAFA Nations Cup last month - their maiden appearance in the tournament.

The Blue Tigers defeated higher-ranked teams, Oman and Tajikistan, and fared well against Asian heavyweights Iran, before conceding three goals to eventually lose the contest.

The national team also underwent a preparatory camp in Bengaluru before leaving for Singapore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)