 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Spanish Media Says "Ciao" To Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Juventus Rumours

Updated: 06 July 2018 15:33 IST

Spanish sport newspaper AS said that Cristiano Ronaldo could be unveiled to Juventus supporters in Turin as early as Saturday.

Spanish Media Says "Ciao" To Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Juventus Rumours
Reports in Spanish media say that Cristaino Ronaldo's transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus is imminent. © AFP

Spanish media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday after persistent reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Spanish giants Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus. "Ciao CR7" said the headline of Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo. "Real accepts his departure, the key day will be today (Friday) and Juve wants to wrap up the operation so it can announce it," the newspaper said. Spanish sport newspaper AS said that the player could be unveiled to Juve supporters in Turin as early as Saturday, with the date 7/7 symbolic for number 7 Ronaldo.

Juventus "hopes to announce (the news) tomorrow in its stadium," said the paper, which had the headline "Cristiano exit imminent".

Ronaldo was applauded at Juventus Stadium by the club's fans last season after scoring a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Spain's Marca newspaper claimed that Ronaldo has "already given his word to (Andrea) Agnelli" the president of Juventus.

"His desire to play for Juve is strong," Marca said.

The paper also said that while Real maintains Ronaldo's buy-out clause is 1 billion euros (USD 1.17 billion) -- which would nix any potential transfer -- "the player and his representatives say there is a signed document freeing him for 100 million".

Numerous media outlets have reported since Wednesday that Juventus offered the galactico a four-year contract with 30 million euros per year.

The 33-year-old, whose Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup 2018 last 16 by Uruguay on Saturday, hinted after May's Champions League victory that he was considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid has won the La Liga twice and the Champions league four times since Ronaldo moved there from Manchester United in 2009.

Comments
Topics : Real Madrid Juventus Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Spanish media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Reports say that Ronaldo will leave Real Madrid for Juventus
  • Ronaldo had hinted he would leave Real Madrid in May
Related Articles
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
World Cup Stars Dominate FIFA Best Player Award Shortlist, Neymar Misses Out
Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts Punishment In Tax Evasion Case
Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts Punishment In Tax Evasion Case
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Staggering $23,000 Tip At Resort In Greece Before Juventus Unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Staggering $23,000 Tip At Resort In Greece Before Juventus Unveiling
Neymar Rules Out Transfer Move, Staying At Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar Rules Out Transfer Move, Staying At Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo Aiming For Champions League Success With Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo Aiming For Champions League Success With Juventus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.